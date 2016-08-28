CLOSE
National
HomeNational

#BlackGirlMagic: ‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin To Star In New ‘American Girl’ Special

Amazon's upcoming Civil Rights film set in the 1963 Detroit will also be directed by Tina Mabry-Stiff. Congrats ladies!

Leave a comment
GBK & Pilot Pen Golden Globes 2016 Luxury Lounge - Day 1

Source: Tiffany Rose / Getty

Black-ish star Marsai Martin has been tapped for a new role that will be a serious departure from the hilarious Diane.

In Amazon’s upcoming American Girl live-action special, “Melody, 1963: Love Has to Win, an American Girl Story,” the 12-year-old will play the lead role. This is the first of four upcoming American Girl specials.

According to Deadline, the film that is set in 1963 Detroit, centers on Melody, whose faith in her country wavers as she learns of the Civil Rights movement and the four little girls killed in the Birmingham, Alabama, church bombing. After some self-reflection, Martin’s character leans on her mother, who reminds her to always “stand up for what’s right, even when it’s hard or scary,” the entertainment site describes.

The announcement of the film coincides with the release the American Girl Melody doll, which costs $115 for both the figurine and an accompanying book. How adorbs!

Based on the original “American Girl” series, this screen adaptation was written by Alison McDonald, who also penned an episode of the “Roots” revival, Deadline noted. It also has some serious star power: It’s executive producer is rapper Common (Selma) and it also stars Frances Fisher (Titanic) as Miss Abbot, Frankie Faison (The Wire) as Melody’s grandfather Frank Ellison, and Idara Victor (Rizzoli & Isles) as Melody’s mother Frances Ellison.

But what also makes this upcoming film stand out isn’t just who’s in front of the camera, but who’s behind it.

While many other films and television episodes that star Black women usually aren’t directed by them, “Melody, 1963: Love Has to Win, an American Girl Story,” will be directed (and produced) by award-winning filmmaker Tina Mabry-Stiff. Mabry-Stiff, who is a definitely one to watch, recently directed two episodes of Oprah and Ava DuVernay’s upcoming television show “Queen Sugar” and wrote and directed the critically acclaimed 2009 film “Mississippi Damned.” (Which is streaming on Netflix now!)

So big ups to both Marsai and Tina! We can’t wait to see this film this fall!

RELATED LINKS:

Our Favorite Black Female Characters On TV In 2016

She Did That! ‘Black-ish’ Star Yara Shahidi Gives Amazing Speech On Combatting Stereotypes In Hollywood

Full-Length Trailer For OWN’s ‘Queen Sugar’ Is Released

#BlackGirlMagic: ‘Black-ish’ Star Marsai Martin To Star In New ‘American Girl’ Special was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

ava duvernay , Black-ish , Marsai Martin , Queen Sugar , Tina Mabry-Stiff

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Cory Booker Announces He’s Running For President

New Jersey Senator Cory Booker has announced his candidacy for president.
02.01.19
Video Shows Detroit Cop Forcing Young Black Woman…

To no one's surprise the officer involved, Gary Steele, has a history of domestic violence and was even arrested in…
02.01.19
Couple Charged In 4-Year-Old’s Murder Fail To Show…

Cleveland police are searching for a couple with numerous charges related to the death of their 4-year-old God child Eliazar Ruiz…
01.31.19
Mother Dies After Falling Down New York City…

ABC7 reports, a young mother has died after falling down stairs at a Manhattan subway station while carrying her 1-year-old…
01.30.19
New Orleans Pelicans Center Anthony Davis Requests Trade

NBA All-Star Foward/Center Anthony Davis has formally requested a trade from the New Orleans Pelicans. According to ESPN NBA Insider…
01.28.19
Tick Tock! Informal Donald Trump Adviser Roger Stone…

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews This are looking murky for the Trump Administration. Donald Trump informal advisor Roger Stone…
01.25.19
El Chapo Allegedly Had His Employee Killed For…

You might want to review the vacation policy if you are going to sign up as a runner for a…
01.25.19
Not Surprised: Covington Catholic School Kids Wore Blackface…

In the days since the identity of the MAGA hat-wearing teens mocking and mugging Native American activist and elder Nathan…
01.24.19
Birtherism Is Back! CNN’s Chris Cuomo Suggests That…

Folks on Twitter had no patience for him or these alt-right conspiracy theories about the California senator's citizenship.
01.24.19
Praise! Former NFL Player Devon Still’s Daughter Is…

While doctors believed they saw something suspicious in Leah Still's last check-up, her follow-up results were nothing but great news.
01.23.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close