Michael Phelps Says His ‘Phelps Face’ Is Inspired By A Future Song

Last night, Phelps, 31, revealed he was listening to Atlanta rapper Future's DS2 banger "Stick Talk" while he was making his "Phelps Face."

2016 U.S. Olympic Team Swimming Trials - Day 7

It’s official, Michael Phelps is a member of the #FutureHive.

Remember when Phelps was caught mean-mugging before his 200-meter butterfly race at the Rio Olympics? Well, now we know who inspired his now infamous “Phelps Face.”

Last night, Phelps, 31, revealed he was listening to Atlanta rapper Future's DS2 banger "Stick Talk" while he was making his "Phelps Face."

As the Olympian was introducing Future’s MTV VMA performance, he said “There’s no rapper more inspiring than future. His optimism is right there in his name. Remember at Rio when I made that face that was all over the internet? I was in the zone with Future’s track ‘Stick Talk’ blaring in my headphones.” 

With a cosign from one of the greatest Olympians to ever swim, it’s safe to say Future’s fee might’ve just gone up.

Watch Phelps’ introduction of Future below:

PHOTO CREDIT: Twitter, Getty

Michael Phelps Says His ‘Phelps Face’ Is Inspired By A Future Song was originally published on globalgrind.com

