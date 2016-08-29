CLOSE
DMX Gives Sermon On Miracles At Arizona Church [VIDEO]

DMX

via GospelGoodies.com:

DMX has been vocal about his aspirations to become a pastor and it looks like he’s one step closer, according to a video released by BET.

The New York-bred rapper, who just welcomed his 15th child (Exodus Simmons) into the world last week, recently hit a pulpit in Phoenix, Arizona to talk about how God’s been moving in his life.

“If I wasn’t special to God, then how would I know what He’s willing to do. What know what He’s able to do. The word says, ‘All things are possible through Christ who strengthens,” he said. “We know what He’s able to do, but how would you know what He’s willing to do until you’ve been placed in a situation where you need Him to do it for you?”

He went on to say how it was during his darkest times where he learned that God could get him through anything and thanked Him for all the experiences (good and bad) that made him realize that. And now, he wants to share it with all his fans and whoever else is willing to listen.

Watch the rapper’s testimony below:

 

DMX Gives Sermon On Miracles At Arizona Church [VIDEO] was originally published on praisebaltimore.com

