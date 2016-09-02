Andra Day is no overnight success (although it may seem like it). The two-time Grammy nominee has quickly risen to fame appearing in Vogue, an Apple Music commercial with Stevie Wonder, touring with Lenny Kravitz, singing at the White House and much more..

“In its entirety, it’s been 15 years but people only see the iceberg. I’ve been working for quite some time. I’m working on some more commercials right now. It’s just a lot on the horizon,” she said.

She talks to the Tom Joyner Morning Show about her performance at the NFL’s first game of the season, September 8th (Denver Broncos v. Carolina Panthers).

Her current single Gold from her album, Cheers To The Fall has quickly risen to the top of the charts and her song, The Only Way Out is featured in the box office hit, BEN-HUR.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Earlier this year, Andra stopped by the BlackAmericaWeb studios. Watch it below.

We can’t wait to see more of what has proven to be one of music’s most unique voices.

(Photo Source: Myriam Santos)

Andra Day Will Sing The National Anthem At The First Game Of The NFL Season was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com