Serena Williams is sickening at this point. There’s no stopping this powerhouse.

While other tennis players are out here being caught for steroid use, the 34-year-old beauty is winning match after match. On Saturday, she took home her latest record-breaking win during the US Open.

Williams won her third match against Johanna Larsson, making it her 307th Grand Slam match win. With this title she’s passed Martina Navratilova for woman in the Open era, and tied with Roger Federer.

“It is actually a really good feeling,” Williams said after the match. “To be up there with both men and women is something that’s super rare, and it actually feels good.”

Beyonce and Jay Z were in attendance for her second game of the tournament on Thursday, cheering her on from Serena’s player box at Arthur Ashe Stadium in Queens, NYC. Williams beat Vania King during that game.

In July, the tennis star made history winning her 22nd Grand Slam tournament in a 7-5, 6-3 win over Angelique Kerber at Wimbledon. She matched legend, Steffi Graf, who also won 22 Grand Slams in her career. Now, Williams’ goal is to surpass Graf.

And honestly, we cannot wait.

Serena Williams Just Snatched More Wigs In Her 307th Grand Slam Match Win was originally published on hellobeautiful.com