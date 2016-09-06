Why Young Black Voters Could End Up Electing A President Trump

For weeks now the focus of the election –which by the way is just two months away-, has been black voters.
Donald Trump has been the more vociferous of the two major candidates.
Over the weekend you may have seen Trump in Detroit making more appeals to the black community.
He even spoke at a black church and took pre-scripted questions from a black pastor.
Hillary Clinton, however, is expected to get the majority of black votes, but as The New York Times revealed in an article on Monday, “To replicate President Obama’s success in crucial states such as Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania, she cannot afford to let the percentage of the electorate that is black slip far below what it was in 2012.
The people who could hold the key to a potential Clinton loss and Trump win or vice versa are none other than young people of color, specifically black people.
Citing findings from several recent focus groups organized by liberal political advocacy organizations, organizers discovered that Hillary Clinton has a lot of work – which may or may not be possible to do – to change the minds of young black people to animate them to go the polls for her.
The response to Clinton among the participants has been harsh.
The Times reports these quotes verbatim:
“What am I supposed to do if I don’t like him and I don’t trust her?” a millennial black woman in Ohio asked. “Choose between being stabbed and being shot? No way!”
“She was part of the whole problem that started sending blacks to jail,” a young black man, also from Ohio, observed about Mrs. Clinton.
“He’s a racist, and she is a liar, so really what’s the difference in choosing both or choosing neither?” another young black woman from Ohio said.
Also according to The Times, inspired by the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, young black people are out on the street protesting Hillary Clinton and her husband’s role in sponsoring and promoting the 1994 Crime Bill which lead the massive over-incarceration of people of color.
“Don’t vote for Hillary, she’s killing black people. Don’t vote for Hillary, she’s killing black people.”
“Young blacks will educate older blacks that Hillary Clinton is worse than any other president than we could possibly have in America. Now you can ask me about Donald Trump and yeah I said worse. So yeah I’ll take a Trump over a Hillary any day.”
The Times reports that in important swing states like Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia 70 percent of blacks under 35 expressed support for Hillary Clinton, 8 percent said they will vote Trump.
But that part of the electorate, according to The New York Times, which cited 2013 census data, makes up more than 25 percent of the black vote.
But even with that polls show that he will more thank likely receive only 3 or 4% of the total black vote. However, as the world has come to know, Donald Trump has defied all conventional wisdom and logic to become the Republican presidential nominee and possibly the next commander in chief.
Also keep in mind, the pollster who conducted the survey, Cornell Belcher, told the New York Times that, “there is no Democratic majority without these voters.
Why Young Black Voters Could End Up Electing A President Trump was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com