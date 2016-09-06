CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

Why Young Black Voters Could End Up Electing A President Trump

Leave a comment

For weeks now the focus of the election –which by the way is just two months away-, has been black voters.

Donald Trump has been the more vociferous of the two major candidates.

Over the weekend you may have seen Trump in Detroit making more appeals to the black community.

He even spoke at a black church and took pre-scripted questions from a black pastor.

Hillary Clinton, however, is expected to get the majority of black votes, but as The New York Times revealed in an article on Monday, “To replicate President Obama’s success in crucial states such as Florida, Ohio and Pennsylvania, she cannot afford to let the percentage of the electorate that is black slip far below what it was in 2012.

The people who could hold the key to a potential Clinton loss and Trump win or vice versa are none other than young people of color, specifically black people.

Citing findings from several recent focus groups organized by liberal political advocacy organizations, organizers discovered that Hillary Clinton has a lot of work – which may or may not be possible to do – to change the minds of young black people to animate them to go the polls for her.

The response to Clinton among the participants has been harsh.

The Times reports these quotes verbatim:

“What am I supposed to do if I don’t like him and I don’t trust her?” a millennial black woman in Ohio asked. “Choose between being stabbed and being shot? No way!”

“She was part of the whole problem that started sending blacks to jail,” a young black man, also from Ohio, observed about Mrs. Clinton.

“He’s a racist, and she is a liar, so really what’s the difference in choosing both or choosing neither?” another young black woman from Ohio said.

Also according to The Times, inspired by the ‘Black Lives Matter’ movement, young black people are out on the street protesting Hillary Clinton and her husband’s role in sponsoring and promoting the 1994 Crime Bill which lead the massive over-incarceration of people of color.

“Don’t vote for Hillary, she’s killing black people.  Don’t vote for Hillary, she’s killing black people.”

“Young blacks will educate older blacks that Hillary Clinton is worse than any other president than we could possibly have in America.  Now you can ask me about Donald Trump and yeah I said worse.  So yeah I’ll take a Trump over a Hillary any day.”

The Times reports that in important swing states like Florida, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Virginia 70 percent of blacks under 35 expressed support for Hillary Clinton, 8 percent said they will vote Trump.

But that part of the electorate, according to The New York Times, which cited 2013 census data, makes up more than 25 percent of the black vote.

But even with that polls show that he will more thank likely receive only 3 or 4% of the total black vote. However, as the world has come to know, Donald Trump has defied all conventional wisdom and logic to become the Republican presidential nominee and possibly the next commander in chief.

Also keep in mind, the pollster who conducted the survey, Cornell Belcher, told the New York Times that, “there is no Democratic majority without these voters.

ALSO TRENDING:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Lil Kim

Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s

22 photos Launch gallery

Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s

Continue reading Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s

Then & Now: Lil Kim Has Owned The Hive Since The 90s

14 Surprising Celebrity Trump Endorsements
15 photos

Why Young Black Voters Could End Up Electing A President Trump was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Don Lemon

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Angry Orchard Employees Fired After Racially Profiling A…

Angry Orchard confirmed that several staff members were let go as a result.
07.26.19
Apple Reportedly Releasing Three ‘iPhone 11’ Models This…

Ghostek pretty much confirmed that “ugly” looking iPhone 11 is indeed a thing with the release of its phone latest…
07.26.19
Shaquille O’Neal & Skechers Team To Release Kids…

Shaquille O’Neal is for the children! Footwear News is reporting that Shaq Diesel is teaming up with Skechers in an…
07.26.19
White Woman Calls Black Women ‘Stupid N***ers’ And…

An afternoon get-together at a Raleigh, North Carolina restaurant turned into a viral video Tuesday when a white woman complained…
07.26.19
3-Year-Old Girl Killed By Her Father After Running…

A neighbor told the publication that Terrence came by to take her to the store and the child excitedly greeted…
07.26.19
A School District In Pennsylvania Turns Down Offer…

Two weeks ago, a widely circulated letter sent to parents from the Wyoming Valley West school district disturbingly laid out…
07.26.19
Puerto Rico Governor To Resign, Was Fittin’ To…

The inevitable has finally happened. Ricardo Rosselló, Puerto Rico’s Governor, announced on Wednesday night (July 24) that he will be…
07.25.19
The 1972 Nike “Moon Shoe” Breaks Auction Record,…

Last week we reported that Sotheby’s and Stadium Goods nabbed $850K at an auction for a sneaker collection most collectors…
07.25.19
Mom Charged With Murder After Dropping 3-Month-Old Baby…

A 26-year-old Georgia woman named Karen Harrison will face one of the most difficult challenges of her life after she…
07.25.19
Forever 21 Sent Some Of Their Plus Size…

The brand is currently under social media heat for allegedly sending their plus size customers Atkins Diet Bars with their…
07.25.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close