Damon Dash Speaks Out About Beyoncé’s ‘Becky’ Drama With Rachel Roy

The alleged adulteress's ex is taking sides.

Damon Dash

Damon Dash thinks Jay Z and Beyoncé should have stepped in to clear Rachel Roy’s name following the “Becky with the good hair” backlash that followed Bey’s Lemonade release in April.

Dash’s ex-wife Roy was harassed by Beyoncé fans who surmised that she was the “Becky” who had come between Jay and Bey according to the song “Sorry.” Roy had her email hacked and had her phone number changed without her permission, supposedly in connection to an Instagram picture she posted after the song came out that referenced her “good hair.”

Rachel’s daughters Tallulah and Ava have also been harassed on social media according to Dash. The Daily Mail reports that Dame said of Jay and Bey: “They are cowards… They should have stepped up and said something.”

Dash and Jay Z were business partners in Roc-A-Fella Records and various other ventures until 2004.

Damon Dash Speaks Out About Beyoncé’s ‘Becky’ Drama With Rachel Roy was originally published on globalgrind.com

