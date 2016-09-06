CLOSE
This Travi$ Scott & Brian McKnight Promo Video Is The Best Thing You’ll See Today

This is awesome.

With his new album available on Apple Music, Travi$ Scott thought it would be a good idea to team up with the man who inspired its title: R&B legend Brian McKnight. In an effort to further promote his new LP, Travi$ posted a hilarious video of him and Brian McKnight vibing out on top of a Los Angeles mountain.

The 90-second video – titled “Bitch U Broke My Heart” – features Brian McKnight playing the piano as his 1992 classic “One Last Cry” rings in the background. Trav can been seen taking a moment to reflect while enjoying L.A.’s scenic landscape.

While Trav and Brian’s link-up seems to be a funny publicity stunt, we’d like to see a real collaboration develop between the two unlikely friends.

Trav’s LP Birds In The Trap Sing McKnight is currently available on iTunes.

This Travi$ Scott & Brian McKnight Promo Video Is The Best Thing You'll See Today was originally published on globalgrind.com

