President Barack & Michelle Obama Bring Grace & Power To The Cover Of Essence

It’s the picture-perfect ending to a historic run.

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama grace the cover Essence magazine’s October issue, and it’s the stuff Black fairy tales are made of.

Michelle’s hand lay softly on Barack’s chest while he cradles the bend of her back. They’re happily smiling, happily in love.

In an exclusive interview with the publication, the first couple reflected on their legacy.

“For me, things like My Brother’s Keeper … that’s something I’m confident we’ll be continuing after we leave …” President Obama revealed.

For Michelle, it was inspiring Black youth with she and Obama’s presence in the White House.

“I think when it comes to Black kids, it means some­thing for them to have spent most of their life seeing the family in the White House look like them. It matters …”

The always fashionable FLOTUS also covers Essence’s sister publication InStyle, where she discusses her style, influence and the importance of motivation our little Black girls.

“Girls are going to move our country and our world to a place where there’s more peace, more prosperity, more possibility, because women raise the next generations again and again and again.”

And because Michelle is a woman of her word, InStyle collaborated with fashion notables to release a limited-edition designer tote bags to benefit the Peace Corps Let Girls Learn Fund in conjunction of the October issue. The collection will be available October 13 on Shop.InStyle.com.

“Both Essence and InStyle recognize the resounding influence that the First Couple has had on so many facets of our society. We are delighted that President and Mrs. Obama chose these two powerhouse brands to share their passions and engage with a diverse combined audience of nearly 50 million,” Alan Murray, Chief Content Officer, Time Inc. said in a press release.

Barack and Michelle’s story in the White House is coming to an end, but they’ll always be a staple in our hearts.

PHOTO CREDIT: Kwaku Alston, Instagram

