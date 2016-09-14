Bus Driver Helps Saves 20 Children From Burning School Bus In College Park [VIDEO]

A brave bus driver helped save 20 Glenarden Woods Elementary School students from a burning bus earlier this week (September 12) in College Park near the Greenbelt Metro Station.

A Prince George’s County Fire/EMS spokesperson says the fire might’ve started at the back of the bus, but the cause remains unknown, according to FoxBaltimore.com.

Nobody was harmed.

