Angelina Jolie Files For Divorce From Brad Pitt

Angelina Jolie has filed for divorce from Brad Pitt.

Her grounds for divorce is irreconcilable differences, but sources say Jolie has an issue with the way Brad parents their children and is very unhappy with his methodology to parenting, according to TMZ.

Jolie is asking for physical custody of their six children, but is asking the judge to give Pitt visitation. She does not want Brad to have joint physical custody; only joint legal custody.

The two actors have been together since 2004 and married since August 2014.

Angelina Jolie , Brad Pritt , divorce

