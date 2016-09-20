CLOSE
Delaware Man Confronts Cops Questioning Kids Riding Their Bikes [VIDEO]

A Delaware man by the name of Damieon Flowers took to Facebook Live to record what appears to be Wilmington Police stopping and collecting information from a group of young boys riding their bikes.

In the video up top, Flowers can be heard telling the police, who eventually drive away, to leave the kids alone. It seems police started questioning them because of “something serious” happening in the area, but Flowers said, “they ain’t do nothing – If you catch somebody in the act, then you do that s–t. Leave them little boys alone, man.”

The boys cooperated in telling the police their names and ages, but Flowers advised them, “You don’t got to say nothing ’til your mom comes. That’s your right.”

One of the boys’ mom saw the video and commented: “Thanks SO much one of the kids was MY son..and I’m on it.. Thanks a million.. it’s not ok .. I told my son you absolutely did nothing wrong..if riding your bike is wrong then damn.”

