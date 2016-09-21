Isaiah Washington Posts Call To Action To Fight Against Police Brutality

Isaiah Washington refuses to sit down and watch his people continue to be murdered by police officers.

The actor took to Facebook on Tuesday and shared his solution to police brutality: stay home and don’t spend a dime. He stated that for one day, African-Americans should “stay at home from every single job, work site, sports arena and government office in the United States of America. I’m very sure that within 72 hours from Wall Street to the NFL…Black Lives Would Matter.”

Washington declared Monday, September 26th as “THE DAY” to revolt against the injustices African-Americans suffer in the U.S. It’s also the date of the first presidential debate.

From Colin Kaepernick and Isaiah Washington to NBA stars, celebs are waking up and using their platforms to make a change for the Black community.

We applaud them.

SOURCE: The Root | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty, Facebook

