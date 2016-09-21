Sheryl Underwood Get Emotional About Terence Crutcher, Tells Co-Hosts: ‘Y’all White…Nothing Happens To You’

Sheryl Underwood broke down in tears Tuesday, September 20th when discussing the murder of Terence Cructcher, the black Tulsa man that was killed while on the side of the road tending to his stalled vehicle. Tulsa Police Department has now said that Cruchter posed an “imminent threat” and that PCP was found in his car.

The Talk co-host started a much-needed dialogue between the panel of mostly white hosts (Aisha Tyler is the only other black woman on the show.

Watch below.

Fair or foul?

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Notable People We've Lost In 2016 47 photos Launch gallery Notable People We've Lost In 2016 1. Debbie Reynolds 1 of 47 2. Garry Shandling 2 of 47 3. Carrie Fisher 3 of 47 4. Comedian and actor Ricky Harris 4 of 47 5. George Michael 5 of 47 6. Zsa Zsa Gabor 6 of 47 7. Muhammad Ali's photographer, Howard Bingham 7 of 47 8. Craig Sager 8 of 47 9. Alan Thicke 9 of 47 10. John Glenn 10 of 47 11. Florence Henderson 11 of 47 12. Fidel Castro 12 of 47 13. Ron Glass 13 of 47 14. Sharon Jones 14 of 47 15. Gwen Ifill 15 of 47 16. Shawty Lo 16 of 47 17. Gloria Naylor 17 of 47 18. Rod Temperton 18 of 47 19. Bill Nunn 19 of 47 20. Buckwheat Zydeco 20 of 47 21. Arnold Palmer 21 of 47 22. Gene Wilder 22 of 47 23. Nate Thurmond 23 of 47 24. Pat Summitt 24 of 47 25. Bernie Worrell 25 of 47 26. Christina Grimmie 26 of 47 27. Sean Rooks 27 of 47 28. Kimbo Slice 28 of 47 29. Muhammad Ali 29 of 47 30. Bryce Dejean-Jones 30 of 47 31. Afeni Shakur 31 of 47 32. Billy Paul 32 of 47 33. Prince 33 of 47 34. Chyna 34 of 47 35. Dwayne Washington 35 of 47 36. Doris Roberts 36 of 47 37. Doug Banks 37 of 47 38. Will Smith 38 of 47 39. Tray Walker 39 of 47 40. Toronto Mayor Rob Ford 40 of 47 41. Phife Dawg aka Malik Taylor 41 of 47 42. Nancy Reagan 42 of 47 43. Maurice White 43 of 47 44. Denise 'Vanity" Matthews 44 of 47 45. Renee Angelil 45 of 47 46. David Bowie 46 of 47 47. Big Ang 47 of 47 Skip ad Continue reading Notable People We’ve Lost In 2016 Notable People We've Lost In 2016

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: The Talk Screenshot)

Sheryl Underwood Get Emotional About Terence Crutcher, Tells Co-Hosts: ‘Y’all White…Nothing Happens To You’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com