Sheryl Underwood Get Emotional About Terence Crutcher, Tells Co-Hosts: ‘Y’all White…Nothing Happens To You’

Sheryl Underwood broke down in tears Tuesday, September 20th when discussing the murder of Terence Cructcher, the black Tulsa man that was killed while on the side of the road tending to his stalled vehicle. Tulsa Police Department has now said that Cruchter posed an “imminent threat” and that PCP was found in his car.

The Talk co-host started a much-needed dialogue between the panel of mostly white hosts (Aisha Tyler is the only other black woman on the show.

Watch below.

Fair or foul?

(Photo Source: The Talk Screenshot)

Sheryl Underwood Get Emotional About Terence Crutcher, Tells Co-Hosts: ‘Y’all White…Nothing Happens To You’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

