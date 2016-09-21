CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Toni Braxton Back In Hot Water With The IRS

This marks round 3 of the singer's tax troubles.

Leave a comment

GRAMMY Park - Artist Spotlight: Toni Braxton With Andra Day

Toni Braxton just can’t seem to catch a break when it comes to her finances.

According to reports, the legendary singer is being accused of refusing to pay $125k in back state taxes, just two two years after a judge discharged her massive $10 million debt in her second bankruptcy case.

Official records filed in California on August 17th show that the state filed a tax lien against the Braxton Family Values star, accusing her of failing to pay $124,316 in taxes. Braxton, who filed bankruptcy in 1996 and 2014, explained last year that she had to file for bankruptcy a second time due to the millions of dollars in debt related to her health problems that forced her to cancel a series of Las Vegas concerts.

The State of California will reportedly begin seizing Toni Braxton’s assets and property if she doesn’t settle the debt.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Unbreak My Timeline: Black Twitter Had The Best Reactions To Toni Braxton’s Biopic [PHOTOS]
42 photos

Source: Jasmine Brand |PHOTOCREDIT: Getty 

Toni Braxton Back In Hot Water With The IRS was originally published on globalgrind.com

bankruptcy , IRS , taxes , Toni Braxton

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close