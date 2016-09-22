CLOSE
'Jumanji' First Look, Malcolm Jamal-Warner Remembers 'The Cosby Show' & More

A childhood classic is getting a modern makeover. Kevin Hart, The Rock, Karen Gillan and Jack Black star in the 2017 remake of ‘Jumanji.’

 

The Rock posted a sneak peek of the visuals, which prompted fans to question Gillian’s scantily clad clothing.

She wrote on Twitter:

Makes sense.

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Remembers ‘The Cosby Show’

Vanity Fair And FX's Annual Primetime Emmy Nominations Party - Arrivals

Source: Alberto E. Rodriguez / Getty

Malcolm-Jamal Warner took to Instagram to highlight the 32 year anniversary of ‘The Cosby Show’ debut despite the horrendous rape scandals surrounding Bill Cosby.

Warner, who played Theo Huxtable on the beloved sitcom, celebrated the historic show and offer his insight on the recent police shootings.

View this post on Instagram

The unfortunate controversy plaguing this show's legacy will not stop me from celebrating that on this date 32 years ago "The Cosby Show" aired and for 8 years (and beyond) broke records, made history, changed television, and changed the trajectory of many, MANY lives. Its positive social impact is innumerable & cannot be denied. No matter how one feels about the man behind the show, no matter if some networks never bring it back on air, the good that this show did worldwide is irreversible. It was major progress. However, I'm conflicted celebrating this post bc with that said, it's obvious that the world we live in still has much more work to do. The show has not prevented black men from being shot by police even if their hands are up. The impact of the show has not protected black men and black women from the confusion, intimidation, sheer hatred, and downright ignorance of a large part of white America (and in some cases, black America). The struggle continues. As "The Cosby Show" forced white America and black America to recognize the black upper middle class (shedding light on the fact that black folks did live like the Huxtables and inspiring many more to achieve that "American Dream,") the work that we need to do takes the work of ALL of us on every socio-economic level. We may have differences-different value systems, different economic hardships. We may like different music, different styles of dress, different education levels. But at the end of the day, we are black people still fighting blatant ignorance and hatred. That puts us all in the same boat. House slave or field slave is still a slave and the strength of the hatred towards us knows no difference. We HAVE come a long way in this country that we helped build and that should be celebrated, while at the same recognizing we still have a long way to go. And fighting and beefing with each other only gets in the way of collectively paying attention and staying collectively focused on protecting ourselves from the forces and people seriously trying to hurt us. #BlackLove shouldn't be relegated to just black couples. It should be the standard in how we see, treat, & respect each other.

A post shared by Malcolm-Jamal Warner (@malcolmjamalwar) on

 

Brad Pitt Not Being Investigated For Child Abuse

AFI FEST 2015 Presented By Audi Opening Night Gala Premiere Of Universal Pictures' 'By the Sea' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

The LAPD is dispelling rumors that Brad Pitt is being investigated for child abuse.

“We have no criminal investigation that we are actively pursuing,” Sgt. Barry Montgomery, of the LAPD, told The Hollywood Reporter. “To my knowledge, [Pitt talking to police] never happened. And right now, that is where our office is. We are not investigating any case, nor do we have any allegations against Mr. Pitt. We understand how rumors get spun up and hopefully we can put a few of them to rest. We have no investigation involving Mr. Pitt.”

In case you missed it, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt earlier this week sending the Internet into a downward spiral and scrambling for answers.

TMZ published a report claiming Brad Pitt was being investigated by the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services and LAPD for child abuse after he allegedly got drunk while traveling on the family’s private jet and got verbal and physical with his children.

A source told TMZ, “He takes the matter very seriously and says he did not commit any abuse of his children,” adding, “It’s unfortunate that people involved are continuing to present him in the worst possible light.”

'Jumanji' First Look, Malcolm Jamal-Warner Remembers 'The Cosby Show' & More

