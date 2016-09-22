‘Jumanji’ First Look, Malcolm Jamal-Warner Remembers ‘The Cosby Show’ & More

A childhood classic is getting a modern makeover. Kevin Hart, The Rock, Karen Gillan and Jack Black star in the 2017 remake of ‘Jumanji.’

The Rock posted a sneak peek of the visuals, which prompted fans to question Gillian’s scantily clad clothing.

She wrote on Twitter:

Jumanji! Yes I'm wearing child sized clothes and YES there is a reason! The pay off is worth it, I promise! #Jumanji pic.twitter.com/qBshnhwV6K — Karen Gillan (@karengillan) September 21, 2016

Malcolm-Jamal Warner Remembers ‘The Cosby Show’

Malcolm-Jamal Warner took to Instagram to highlight the 32 year anniversary of ‘The Cosby Show’ debut despite the horrendous rape scandals surrounding Bill Cosby.

Warner, who played Theo Huxtable on the beloved sitcom, celebrated the historic show and offer his insight on the recent police shootings.

Brad Pitt Not Being Investigated For Child Abuse

The LAPD is dispelling rumors that Brad Pitt is being investigated for child abuse.

“We have no criminal investigation that we are actively pursuing,” Sgt. Barry Montgomery, of the LAPD, told The Hollywood Reporter. “To my knowledge, [Pitt talking to police] never happened. And right now, that is where our office is. We are not investigating any case, nor do we have any allegations against Mr. Pitt. We understand how rumors get spun up and hopefully we can put a few of them to rest. We have no investigation involving Mr. Pitt.”

In case you missed it, Angelina Jolie filed for divorce from Pitt earlier this week sending the Internet into a downward spiral and scrambling for answers.

TMZ published a report claiming Brad Pitt was being investigated by the L.A. County Dept. of Children and Family Services and LAPD for child abuse after he allegedly got drunk while traveling on the family’s private jet and got verbal and physical with his children.

A source told TMZ, “He takes the matter very seriously and says he did not commit any abuse of his children,” adding, “It’s unfortunate that people involved are continuing to present him in the worst possible light.”

