CLOSE
National
HomeNational

First Lady Michelle Obama’s Passport Leaked Online After White House Contractor’s Email Gets Hacked

DC Leaks hacked into Ian Mellul's personal gmail, which never should have contained this highly sensitive information in the first place.

Leave a comment
US-POLITICS-OBAMA-ARRIVAL

Source: NICHOLAS KAMM / Getty

Former Secretary of State Colin Powell and the Democratic National Committee aren’t the only ones getting hacked, but this one is way too close home for our liking.

First Lady Michelle Obama’s passport was leaked online as a result of a hacker breaking into a White House contractor Ian Mellul’s personal gmail, an account we note that never should contain this type of highly sensitive information. According to NBC News, other leaked material included:

  • Detailed lists of names of Secret Service and White House Military Office staffers who were to travel and manage specific site security for the President and First Lady’s trip to Havana, Cuba in March.

  • The detailed schedules and movements of the First Lady on a trip in the U.S.

  • Names, social security numbers, and dates of birth of some White House staff.

  • The detailed schedules and movements of trips for Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton and former president Bill Clinton.

A senior U.S. intelligence official called the hack “the most damaging compromise of the security of the President of the United States that I’ve seen in decades, all caused by a careless staffer who compromised information outside government systems merely for convenience,” NBC News noted. 

While DC Leaks—the same folks responsible for Powell’s leaked emails—are to blame for illegally accessing FLOTUS’ information, it’s been rumored that they are just a front for Russian hackers. In the meantime, the White House has yet to comment on the issue and confirm if the photo of FLOTUS’ passport is actually authentic, but spokesman Josh Earnest said the administration was taking the matter seriously, Reuters noted.

Even U.S. Attorney General Loretta Lynch has weighed in, saying in a recent news conference, “We’re aware of those media reports, and it is something we’re looking into.”

Leaks like these are becoming more of the norm as we’ve seen in the past few weeks hackers target U.S. politicians, both current and former. But what we do know, is that no one better ever put the first lady in danger, ever again. Period.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

FLOTUS Then & Now: Michelle Obama Looks Better Than Ever!
20 photos

First Lady Michelle Obama’s Passport Leaked Online After White House Contractor’s Email Gets Hacked was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Colin Powell , michelle obama , Russian hackers , The White House

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close