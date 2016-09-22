CLOSE
Tamron Hall Questions Whether She Missed Signs Of Prince’s Substance Abuse

She opens up about the grieving process.

2016 US Open Opening Night

It was unbelievable when legendary musician Prince died of an accidental prescription drug overdose – even to his close friends.

Today’s Take host Tamron Hall seems to be carrying a little guilt on her shoulders following his death, saying during a recent appearance that though she spent “a significant amount of time” with the singer, his death “was a devastating surprise,” because she “had no idea” he had a substance abuse problem and therefore, questions whether she “missed signs.”

Prince died at his Paisley Park recording studio at the age of 57 after accidentally overdosing on fentanyl, an opioid pain medication. Hall told Andy Cohen during their sit-down, “I’ve learned a lot about substance abuse since then and I think that people hide these dark secrets from the people they love… Of course I question whether I missed signs … I never saw him even drink! So for me it was a devastating thing that I’m still dealing with.”

Prince

Tamron Hall and Prince were especially good friends. He’d even used a photo of her as the cover art to his song “If Eye Could Get Ur Attention.”

SOURCE: Us Weekly | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Tamron Hall Questions Whether She Missed Signs Of Prince’s Substance Abuse was originally published on globalgrind.com

