Tulsa Officer Betty Shelby Charged With First-Degree Manslaughter In Terence Crutcher’s Death

Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler announced Tulsa Police Officer Betty Shelby will be charged with first-degree manslaughter in the shooting death of Terence Crutcher at a Thursday afternoon presser, ABC News reports.

On September 16, Terence Crutcher, 40, was fatally shot and killed in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after police responded to reports of a stalled vehicle.

As two separate investigations continue, led by the Justice Department and the Tulsa County District Attorney’s office, more details emerge regarding Crutcher and Betty Shelby, the officer who fatally shot Crutcher in the middle of the road as he walked with his hands up towards his SUV.

Shelby’s account says that Crutcher was combative and erratic, prompting her to call for back up. Another squad car arrived on the scene, capturing the encounter on dash cam video. According to Shelby’s account, she believed Crutcher was under the influence of PCP. A second video taken by a police helicopter was also released. Shelby’s husband, Officer Dave Shelby, was one of the officers in the police helicopter, according to The New York Times.

Both cameras capture the moments leading up to the shooting, first showing one of the responding officers tasing Crutcher. Moments later, Shelby opens fire. The Tulsa Police Department has since placed Shelby on paid administrative leave as authorities finalize their investigation.

