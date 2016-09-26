CLOSE
Fantasia Barrino Explains Why She Named Her Concert All Lives Matter

The reason includes MLK—and Jesus, too.

FOX's 'American Idol' Finale For The Farewell Season - Arrivals

Fantasia Barrino has joined the likes of Christina Milian, Raven Symone and Stacey Dash.

Over the weekend, she announced her headlining concert in Charlotte, N.C., and fans went crazy after seeing the event’s name: “Hear Me Now! – All Lives Matter.”

The dismissive statement, which is a response to the Black Lives Matter outcry, caused social media to go in on Fanny:

But Anthony Hamilton, who was suppose to headline the concert along with Fantasia, released a statement saying that he did not approve the show’s name:

The event, which was originally scheduled to take place Sunday evening, has been postponed to next weekend. Fantasia and her husband posted a video explaining the event title:

The singer also explained why she and her husband chose the show’s “All Lives Matter” title, saying,”Two thousand years ago, Jesus ended the debate on which lives matter. He died for all us. All of us. Martin Luther King stood for love and unity for all people. United we stand, divided we fall. Let’s all stand together. So black lives matter, yes they do. All lives matter.”

Check out the video above.

Source: Complex |PHOTOCREDIT: Getty, Facebook

Fantasia Barrino Explains Why She Named Her Concert All Lives Matter was originally published on globalgrind.com

