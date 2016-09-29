CLOSE
OWN Network Just Had Its Highest-Rated, Most-Watched, Highest-Ranked Quarter Ever

Oprah is winning.

'Queen Sugar' Private Dinner

Congratulations are in order for Oprah Winfrey and her team over at OWN Network.

According to new reports, OWN delivered its “highest-rated, most-watched, and highest ranking quarter” in network history. Much of the network’s success has been attributed to OWN’s two new original drama series, Greenleaf and Queen Sugar. The network’s shows are doing well overall, however, as OWN’s drama series across the board raked in an average of “over 2 million total viewers for the quarter in Live+SD and over 3 million total viewers in Live+3.”

Shadow and Act reports: In prime, OWN ranked #13 among ad-supported cable networks with W25-54 (up +15 spots vs. last quarter and up +5 spots vs. YAGO). Additionally, OWN is the #1 cable network in prime among all African American women and total viewers. 

This quarter’s success was bolstered by OWN’s two new original drama series, “Greenleaf” and “Queen Sugar,” which both premiered to record ratings and are 2 of the year’s top 3 new scripted cable series among women, and Tyler Perry series “The Haves and the Have Nots” and “If Loving You is Wrong.” “Queen Sugar” premiered to record ratings (9/6/16 and 9/7/16), delivering the highest-rated two-episode debut in network history, averaging a 1.9 W25-54 rating and 2.416 million total viewers over its two-night premiere. “Greenleaf” premiered as the #1 series debut in OWN history with over 3 million total viewers (6/21/16).

In addition, OWN was Tuesday night’s #1 cable network among W25-54. Popular series from Tyler Perry, “The Haves and the Have Nots” was Tuesday night’s #1 original cable series among W25-54 and W18+ and “If Loving You is Wrong” ranked #2 among W25-54. Both series were also the most-watched cable series among African-American total viewers in all of prime.

Join us in congratulating the mogul that is Oprah Winfrey and read more on OWN’s success here.

OWN Network Just Had Its Highest-Rated, Most-Watched, Highest-Ranked Quarter Ever was originally published on globalgrind.com

