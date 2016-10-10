Comedian and The Talk co-host Sheryl Underwood weighs in on the second presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. Listen to her take as a registered Republican!

“This is so ignorant and for the first time black people are in it. We’ve got to vote. We’ve got to go five deep. I’m voting for Hillary, I’m telling everyone. The debate was only good to show why Donald Trump shouldn’t be President,” Underwood said.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

Sheryl Underwood Is Glad Blacks Have Nothing To Do With The Ignorance In The Debate was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

Krystal Franklin, BlackAmericaWeb.com Posted October 10, 2016

