CLOSE
TJMS: If You Missed It
HomeTJMS: If You Missed It

The N-Word Would’ve Kept Arsenio From Winning ‘Celebrity Apprentice’

Leave a comment

ArsenioHall_Courtesy

Arsenio Hall weighs in on the second Presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. He tells the Tom Joyner Morning Show why he’s ready for a First Bill and why he wouldn’t have won Celebrity Apprentice if Donald called him the n-word.

“He invades your space in a debate don’t he? You just heard how he likes to grab vay jay-jays, so you don’t want him too close. At one point he walked off the stage to craft services. While on the Apprentice, I’ve never heard him talk like that. It’s amazing how Billy Bush will bring out that show,” he said.

Catch Arsenio in your city October 22nd at the Spotlight 29th Casino in Coachella, CA, Nov 4th and 5th at the Helium Comedy Club, St Louis, MO and Nov. 11th and 12th at the DC Improv, Washington, DC.

Click the link above to hear the entire interview.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

1 photos Launch gallery

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

Continue reading The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

The Top 20 Comedians of ALL-TIME

Like BlackAmericaWeb.com on Facebook. Follow us on Twitter.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

The N-Word Would’ve Kept Arsenio From Winning ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com

arsenio hall , comedy , Donald Trump

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close