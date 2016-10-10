Arsenio Hall weighs in on the second Presidential debate between Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump. He tells the Tom Joyner Morning Show why he’s ready for a First Bill and why he wouldn’t have won Celebrity Apprentice if Donald called him the n-word.

“He invades your space in a debate don’t he? You just heard how he likes to grab vay jay-jays, so you don’t want him too close. At one point he walked off the stage to craft services. While on the Apprentice, I’ve never heard him talk like that. It’s amazing how Billy Bush will bring out that show,” he said.

Catch Arsenio in your city October 22nd at the Spotlight 29th Casino in Coachella, CA, Nov 4th and 5th at the Helium Comedy Club, St Louis, MO and Nov. 11th and 12th at the DC Improv, Washington, DC.

(Photo Source: Courtesy)

The N-Word Would’ve Kept Arsenio From Winning ‘Celebrity Apprentice’ was originally published on BlackAmericaWeb.com