Black Girl Magic! Here’s How Beyoncé & Solange Made History

Texas girls do it better.

EiGHT MiLLiON Ginza Gates Store Opening With Beyonce And Solange Knowles

Comparisons between Beyoncé and Solange Knowles‘ albums (Lemonade and A Seat At the Table, respectively) seem to be inevitable, but there’s one that we’re pretty sure neither sister would mind.

According to Billboard, the Knowles girls just joined an elite group of siblings who both have number one albums. There are only two others who share the honor — any guesses who they might be?

The other members of this intimate group are Michael Jackson and Janet Jackson, and Master P and Silkk the Shocker. However, Bey and Solo distinguished themselves even further by being the only siblings with chart-topping albums in the same year.

Like Lemonade, both sales and praise for A Seat At the Table have been through the roof, proving that Texas girls really do it better.

Congratulations, ladies! Well deserved.

Black Girl Magic! Here's How Beyoncé & Solange Made History was originally published on globalgrind.com

