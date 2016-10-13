CLOSE
Here’s Michel’le’s Reaction To Dr. Dre Suing Her

"Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel'le" premieres on October 15th.

'R&B Divas LA' Premiere Event

Michel’le pulled no punches (no pun intended) in her Lifetime biopic, which depicts the singer’s allegedly abusive relationship with Dr. Dre.

Although Dre threatened to sue Lifetime and his 25-year-old son’s mom if they made him look like a woman beater, the network and the R&B singer refuse to change a frame of her upcoming TV movie. On Wednesday, Michel’le chatted with TMZ Live and seemed completely unbothered by Dre’s threat to sue.

She claims that the famed producer’s cease and desist letter is an empty threat because she has the truth on her side, telling TMZ, “I allowed him to portray himself in his story the wanted he wanted to portray himself and he allowed me the opportunity to portray myself in my story. I think my truth will stand when we get to court, if we do.”

Check out a clip from Michel’le’s interview above. Surviving Compton: Dre, Suge & Michel’le premieres October 15th on Lifetime.

Here’s Michel’le’s Reaction To Dr. Dre Suing Her was originally published on globalgrind.com

