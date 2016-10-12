‘Martin’ Actor Tommy Ford Dead at 52

UPDATE: TMZ confirms Tommy Ford (Martin) is dead. He passed away in the hospital where he was put on life support after an aneurysm ruptured in his abdomen. He was first hospitalized this past Sunday. His family decided to turn off life support today. He was 52 years old.

Thomas Mikal Ford of ‘Martin’ fame is in the hospital and alive, a rep for the actor exclusively confirmed to HelloBeautiful.com.

Rumors of Ford’s death began circulating social media. Actor Anthony Anderson added fuel to the rumor mill when he tweeted,

“Thank you all for your prayers but we lost # TommyFord this morning. May GOD rest his soul and comfort his family!”

Anderson deleted that tweet then posted,

Let us keep praying for #TommyFord he needs us more than ever! There is still hope if you have faith! pic.twitter.com/WddfcLZokI — Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) October 12, 2016

Prayer is POWERFUL! I humbly ask 4 UR prayers 4 a friend. His name is Tommy. They say he may not make it thru the night but miracles happen! — Anthony Anderson (@anthonyanderson) October 12, 2016

