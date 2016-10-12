CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & GossipThe Watts Hot Report

‘Martin’ Actor Tommy Ford Dead at 52

Leave a comment

UPDATE: TMZ confirms Tommy Ford (Martin) is dead.  He passed away in the hospital where he was put on life support after an aneurysm ruptured in his abdomen. He was first hospitalized this past Sunday. His family decided to turn off life support today. He was 52 years old.

Thomas Mikal Ford of ‘Martin’ fame is in the hospital and alive, a rep for the actor exclusively confirmed to HelloBeautiful.com.

Rumors of Ford’s death began circulating social media. Actor Anthony Anderson added fuel to the rumor mill when he tweeted,

“Thank you all for your prayers but we lost this morning. May GOD rest his soul and comfort his family!”

Anderson deleted that tweet then posted,

 

SEE ALSO: The Watts Hot Report: Tommy From Martin On Life Support, Gabrielle Union Sues BET & More

SEE ALSO: Janet Jackson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]

SEE ALSO: Sade’s Daughter Comes Out As A Transgender Man

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

These Celebs Took A Page Out Of Janet Jackson’s Style Book
12 photos
Martin , martin tv show , Tommy Ford , tommy ford dead , tommy ford died

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To…

Erin Carey's family filed a lawsuit.
07.12.19
Video Surfaces Of The Moment Former Black Trump…

Alva Johnson says this video proves she was sexually harassed by Trump.
07.12.19
Georgia Woman Says She Was Evicted For Having…

A Georgia woman is suing her former landlord, alleging that he evicted her because she invited her black co-worker to…
07.11.19
Apple Unveils Updated MacBook Air & MacBook Pro…

Before Apple drops macOS Catalina, the company announced it has updated its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with new hardware…
07.11.19
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close