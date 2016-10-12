CLOSE
The Watts Hot Report
The Watts Hot Report: Tommy From Martin On Life Support, Gabrielle Union Sues BET & More

Tommy Ford and Terisa Griffin Promotional Visit To Chicago

Source: Raymond Boyd / Getty

TOMMY FROM MARTIN ON LIFE SUPPORT

According to reports actor Tommy Ford, who played Tommy in the 90’s sitcom Martin, is on life support in a Los Angeles hospital.  He is suffering from a stomach aneurysm.  Prayers up.

BET 'Being Mary Jane' Celebration

Source: Bobby Metelus / Getty

GABRIELLE UNION SUES BET OVER BEING MARY JANE

Gab U is NOT pleased with what she views as a breach of contract from BET.  She filed a lawsuit against the companies yesterday citing breach of contract and negligent misrepresentation.  The actress is accusing the network of cramming two seasons of ‘Being Mary Jane’ into one to avoid paying her according to her contract.

Celebrities arrive at the 2015 Met Gala

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

MILEY CYRUS OPENS UP ABOUT BEING PANSEXUAL

In an interview with Variety Magazine, Miley Cyrus opens up about her sexuality and defines herself as a pansexual.  She said people may not see her as gender neutral as she feels.

Kim Kardashian West Hosts At Hakkasan Las Vegas Nightclub

Source: Steven Lawton / Getty

KIM KARDASHIAN SUES MEDIA TAKE OUT

Kim Kardashian is suing Media Takeout for claiming she lied about her Paris robbery.

Kaleidoscope Ball - Arrivals

Source: Emma McIntyre / Getty

BILLY BUSH UNLIKELY TO RETURN TO ‘TODAY SHOW’

Billy Bush has been suspended indefinitely from the Today Show for his role in the tape that was leaked of Donald Trump making sexist remarks including suggesting that women should be grabbed by the p-word.  Sources say, he will never return to the show.

