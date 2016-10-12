Janet Jackson Pregnant & 50; Leah Tyse Takes A Knee During National Anthem & More…

Janet Jackson Pregnant & 50

When pop start Janet Jackson announced she was taking a break from her ‘Unbreakable’ tour to start a family, fans and skeptics alike were wondering, how?

People speculated if Janet was using a surrogate. They even questioned if she was pregnant at all.

But Janet has surfaced with the receipts.

The ‘Control’ singer is in fact carrying her first child with billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana:

“We thank God for our blessing,” she told People.

Congrats to this glowing mommy-to-be!

Leah Tysse Takes A Knee While Performing National Anthem

Singer @LeahTysse takes a knee while performing the national anthem (via https://t.co/Dg9popdP9E) pic.twitter.com/yCwvkOD4Bg — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 11, 2016

Bay area singer Leah Tysse took a bold stance Tuesday night when she knelt while singing the National Anthem at the King’s game.

This protest, is one of many against the anthem, since San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick first announced he would kneel during the anthem during his games until Black Lives Matter in America.

Tysse explained via Facebook :

“This act embodies the conflict many of us feel. I love and honor my country as deeply as anyone yet it is my responsibility as an American to speak up against the injustice as it affects my fellow Americans.”

Awesome.

