CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Janet Jackson Pregnant & 50; Leah Tyse Takes A Knee During National Anthem & More…

The 'Control' singer has that mom-to-be glow.

Leave a comment

Janet Jackson Pregnant & 50

2015 BET Awards - Show

Source: Michael Tran / Getty

When pop start Janet Jackson announced she was taking a break from her ‘Unbreakable’ tour to start a family, fans and skeptics alike were wondering, how?

People speculated if Janet was using a surrogate. They even questioned if she was pregnant at all.

But Janet has surfaced with the receipts.

The ‘Control’ singer is in fact carrying her first child with billionaire husband Wissam Al Mana:

 

“We thank God for our blessing,” she told People.

Congrats to this glowing mommy-to-be!

Leah Tysse Takes A Knee While Performing National Anthem

Bay area singer Leah Tysse took a bold stance Tuesday night when she knelt while singing the National Anthem at the King’s game.

This protest, is one of many against the anthem, since San Francisco 49er Colin Kaepernick first announced he would kneel during the anthem during his games until Black Lives Matter in America.

Tysse explained via Facebook :

“This act embodies the conflict many of us feel. I love and honor my country as deeply as anyone yet it is my responsibility as an American to speak up against the injustice as it affects my fellow Americans.”

Awesome.

SEE ALSO: Is ‘Martin’ Actor Tommy Ford Dead?

SEE ALSO: Janet Jackson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]

SEE ALSO: Sade’s Daughter Comes Out As A Transgender Man

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

These Celebs Took A Page Out Of Janet Jackson’s Style Book
12 photos

Janet Jackson Pregnant & 50; Leah Tyse Takes A Knee During National Anthem & More… was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Paramedics Says It Was A ‘Tragic Error’ To…

Erin Carey's family filed a lawsuit.
07.12.19
Video Surfaces Of The Moment Former Black Trump…

Alva Johnson says this video proves she was sexually harassed by Trump.
07.12.19
Georgia Woman Says She Was Evicted For Having…

A Georgia woman is suing her former landlord, alleging that he evicted her because she invited her black co-worker to…
07.11.19
Apple Unveils Updated MacBook Air & MacBook Pro…

Before Apple drops macOS Catalina, the company announced it has updated its MacBook Air and MacBook Pro with new hardware…
07.11.19
Should This Black Festival Charge White Attendees Double…

An upcoming music festival in Detroit centered on Black creatives caught some flak for charging white attendees double than what…
07.10.19
Snoop Dogg Says U.S. Women’s Soccer Team Should…

Snoop Dogg has become more than the living Hip-Hop icon that he is, and has emerged as a worthy cultural…
07.10.19
Amber Guyger’s Attorneys Want To Move Murder Trial…

Former Dallas police officer Amber Guyger is going on trial for the shooting death of Botham Jean after mistaking his…
07.10.19
7/24/99- Reform Party founder Ross Perot speaks to delegates at the party's 1999 national convention in Dearborn, Texas Saturday night. Perot stressed the problems with the two-party system and urged Reform party members to remain honest politicians.(Phot
Billionaire and Former Presidential Candidate Ross Perot Dead…

Ross Perot died Tuesday (July 9) after a battle with leukemia. According to a statement, the Billionaire transitioned at his…
07.09.19
Little Boy Begs Dad To Not Call Cops…

Another white person has been caught on tape calling police on a black person because … well, just because. In…
07.09.19
Man Tried To Convince Neighbor He Was A…

A Georgia man allegedly told a woman he was an Atlanta police officer and needed to execute a search warrant…
07.09.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close