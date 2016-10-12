Did Usher Really Beat Up Bobby Brown Back In The Day?

Usher and Bobby Brown’s relationship has been complicated for years, mainly because of their similar styles. Bobby Brown once called Usher his “mini-me,” but legend has it, Usher does not tolerate the R&B OG’s attempts to son him.

While talking to Taxstone on the “Tax Season” podcast, songwriter Rico Love recalled the time he saw Usher punch Bobby at a birthday party in Los Angeles. Rumors of the incident date back to 2002, but Rico appears to be the first witness to go on public record about it, and Taxstone didn’t hesitate to blow the exclusive up on his timeline.

Usher beat up Bobby Brown — DADITO CALDERONE (@TAXSTONE) October 12, 2016

Rico Love brought it up during a separate discussion about the singer. “Usher got them hands, too,” said Love. “Usher will beat the hell out of you.” That prompted Taxstone to tell the story of the time he saw Usher fight a patron outside of a venue in Miami. But Love cut him off with an even crazier tale:

“Usher beat up Bobby Brown, I’m not bullshitting you. Bobby Brown was drunk. Usher went to his birthday party in LA. Bobby was drunk, talking some shit to Ush. Ush thought he was joking. Bobby was dead ass. He started pushing Ush in the chest. And he said, ‘Yeah, lil nigga.’ He put his arm around Ush, he put him like in a headlock. Like, ‘Yeah nigga, don’t ever disrespect me, I’m the king. You my son.’ Ush kind of like pushed back, two-pieced Bobby Brown, quick. He did it so fast, everybody in the party thought they was play-fighting. Ush don’t fuck around.”

Jump to the 47-minute mark of the episode below to hear the whole story.

Ja Rule said he also saw Usher and Bobby fight during an interview with BlogXilla last year. Unlike Love, Ja didn’t reveal who won.

SEE ALSO: ‘Martin’ Actor Tommy Ford Dead at 52

SEE ALSO: Janet Jackson Shows Off Growing Baby Bump [PHOTOS]

SEE ALSO: Sade’s Daughter Comes Out As A Transgender Man

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Did Usher Really Beat Up Bobby Brown Back In The Day? was originally published on globalgrind.com