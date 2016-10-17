CLOSE
OMG: Man Has Penis Removed After Freak Accident With A Sex Toy

After the surgery, the patient can never have sex again.

One Honduran man’s life will never be the same after he lost his penis in a horrifying freak accident.

According to the Daily Mail, a 50-year-old man suffered severe necrosis after using a sex toy on himself. With no girlfriend or wife at home, he wanted to “relieve his sexual frustration” and attempted to do so by sticking his penis in a bottle. Four days later, he went to the hospital with a penis that was “black and decaying,” prompting doctors to have it completely removed.

The site reports:

Speaking after the operation, Dr Chirinos said […] ‘When he arrived four days later we had to amputate the penis completely because it was completely dead.’

He added: ‘When you put your penis into a bottle it causes a constriction in the blood vessels of the penis and within four hours you can lose the penis.

He continued:

‘This is an embarrassing emergency. The situation with this patient it that he didn’t get the medical attention in time and this caused the penis to begin to decay and die completely.

‘There was no choice but to completely remove the penis.

‘It wasn’t just the case here that it had died, it had gone completely black and had begun to decay. The necrosis was very severe.’ 

Unfortunately, said patient will never be able to have sex again.

SOURCE: Daily Mail | PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

OMG: Man Has Penis Removed After Freak Accident With A Sex Toy was originally published on globalgrind.com

