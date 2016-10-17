Four years ago, I asked Ice Cube about the return of the Friday franchise, and he said until he shows up on set, we never know. I’ve spoken with Mike Epps about Last Friday as well and he informed me the studio that made Friday is no longer making those types of movies.

However, Warner Bros bought out New Line Cinema and things are back in full swing, with Ice Cube tweeting about Last Friday back in August. What does Chris Tucker, who famously played Smokey, think about the return of Friday? While chatting with Tucker about his new movie, Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk, I asked him about Last Friday.

“I was flipping through the TV and I was watching Friday. It was a moment in time, and I was a young kid and I was laughing through the whole thing too and I was proud of that – making myself laugh. I don’t know if we can do another one. I don’t know if I can do another one because I was so young and it was a moment in time, but we’ll see,” he said.

To me, it sounds like he’s not in the place in his life where he will play the role of Smokey again, which could mean a Last Friday with Smokey and the entire cast of the franchise will never happen.

Exclusive: Chris Tucker Gives An Update On If He Will Return To The ‘Friday’ Franchise was originally published on globalgrind.com