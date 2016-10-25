SMH! Trick Daddy Has A Message For All Black Women

Whenever Trick Daddy speaks, nine times out of ten it’s laugh-worthy.

But his latest comments about Black women caused social media to lash out against the Miami rapper. Trick took to Instagram to warn Black women that they better “tighten up,” because they have some serious competition in their Latina and White counterparts.

He ranted, “These Spanish, these white hoes, they just started getting finer than a mutha—-. Y’all black hoes better tighten up. I’m telling you, tighten up. Y’all doing all that extra shit for nothing. You not achieving nothing, bitch. You get y’all ass done, ya titties done; ya paying $150 to get your makeup done just to go to a local club, bitch. Tighten up, hoe. These Spanish and these white hoes getting very spiffy on y’all.”

Trick Daddy has a public service announcement for the sistas🤔#PSA #TrickDaddy pic.twitter.com/DxGX1stXmL — Music is Life (@ArtOfMusic_) October 25, 2016

Trick, who has Black baby mamas and a Black wife, added that if White women “f**k around and learn how to fry chicken, you [black] hoes is useless.”

Yikes! Earlier this year, Trick was trending again after two videos surfaced of him cursing and spitting on a cell phone video over something that angered him on social media.

Check out what Black Twitter has to say about the insensitive, and frankly ridiculous, comments:

I love us women as a whole. But be let's be clear, black women are too damn magical to EVER worry about what Trick Daddy says. #Unbothered pic.twitter.com/Mn4PeUrWvi — brittany. (@Brittany2Trill) October 25, 2016

Trick Daddy out here lookin like the Mucinex germ. Talkin bout some "tighten up". He better tighten up his hygiene. — Doc McDabbins (@javeauriel) October 25, 2016

On behalf of black women I'd like to propose a trade with the white/other community. We'll Zayn Malik for #trickdaddy ol' uglyass — TinaTaughtMe (@cat_hump) October 25, 2016

Trick Daddy – "Y'all black hoes better tighten up! I'm telling you, tighten up." Black hoes – pic.twitter.com/lamLR2o0yB — K (@KadijahChloee) October 25, 2016

SMH! Trick Daddy Has A Message For All Black Women was originally published on globalgrind.com