SMH! Trick Daddy Has A Message For All Black Women

Whenever Trick Daddy speaks, nine times out of ten it’s laugh-worthy.
But his latest comments about Black women caused social media to lash out against the Miami rapper. Trick took to Instagram to warn Black women that they better “tighten up,” because they have some serious competition in their Latina and White counterparts.
He ranted, “These Spanish, these white hoes, they just started getting finer than a mutha—-. Y’all black hoes better tighten up. I’m telling you, tighten up. Y’all doing all that extra shit for nothing. You not achieving nothing, bitch. You get y’all ass done, ya titties done; ya paying $150 to get your makeup done just to go to a local club, bitch. Tighten up, hoe. These Spanish and these white hoes getting very spiffy on y’all.”
Trick, who has Black baby mamas and a Black wife, added that if White women “f**k around and learn how to fry chicken, you [black] hoes is useless.”
Yikes! Earlier this year, Trick was trending again after two videos surfaced of him cursing and spitting on a cell phone video over something that angered him on social media.
Check out what Black Twitter has to say about the insensitive, and frankly ridiculous, comments:
