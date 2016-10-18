CLOSE
Is Eric Benet Working On A New Album With Tamia? [VIDEO]

Eight albums in, its safe to say Eric Benet‘s quality consistency in the music game makes him a hitmaker. And he attributes the longevity to just remaining true to himself.

The R&B crooner recently sat down with YouKnowIGotSoul.com to talk about the recent release of his self-titled album, how he’s maintained his 20+ year career and his love for music, also dishing on a potential collab album with Tamia. If you remember, one of their biggest duets was “Spend My Life With You.”

When asked about the Tamia remix to his current radio single “Sunshine” the album boosts, he said, “Tamia is just amazing and incredible to work with. When we were in the studio, and I don’t know, some people and experiences, it can be decades between when the next time happens, and when it does, it feels like you don’t miss a beat. That’s what it’s like with Tamia. We had so much fun in the studio and it felt so great doing this. All we could talk about is figuring out how to do this Tamia and Eric Benet album. We’re going to figure that out somehow, that has to happen, I think we owe that to the world.”

Sounds like a dream come true to R&B fans, if you ask us. We’ll definitely be on the lookout for that one!

Check out Eric Benet’s latest single “Holdin’ On” featuring MC Lyte below the jump…

SOURCE: YouKnowIGotSoul.com

