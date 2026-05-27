THE BUZZ!



Drake Beats Michael Jackson’s Record for Most No. 1s by a Solo Male Artist as ‘Janice STFU’ Debuts Atop Singles Chart



Drake Just Passed Michael Jackson In Billboard History — And The Internet Is DIVIDED Drake has officially passed Michael Jackson for the most number one songs on the Billboard Hot 100 by a solo male artist. Drake now holds 14 number one records, officially moving ahead of the King of Pop in the history books.

The milestone came after the release of Drake’s latest project, which pushed him to the top spot once again.

And of course… social media immediately turned this into a full-blown generational debate.

Some fans say the numbers speak for themselves and Drake’s consistency over the last 15 years deserves respect. Others argue comparing today’s streaming era to Michael Jackson’s era isn’t fair because music consumption has changed completely.

That’s really where the debate gets interesting.

Michael Jackson changed global pop culture in a way few artists ever have. Meanwhile Drake has dominated the streaming generation longer than almost anybody imagined possible.

So now the big question becomes: Does breaking a record automatically make someone greater… or are some legacies simply bigger than statistics? Source: VARIETY

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