CLOSE
News & Gossip
HomeNews & Gossip

Mary J. Blige’s Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband Is Coming For All Her Money

This is getting ugly.

Leave a comment

2016 Vanity Fair Oscar Party Hosted By Graydon Carter - Inside

The drama is still going for Mary J. Blige and soon-to-be ex husband Kendu Issacs.

According to reports, Kendu, who also acted as Mary’s manager during their relationship, is demanding a six-figure check from her every month, while they hash out their divorce. Court documents filed by Issacs reveal that he’s requesting $129,319 per month.

His reason behind such a large number was that the singer was the breadwinner during their 12-year marriage and got him used to their lavish lifestyle. Kendu also says that Mary earned anywhere from $1.5 to $5.1 million over the last two years and she’s currently on tour with an album about to drop, while he has no income since she also fired him as her manager.

To add fuel to the fire, Kendu is also arguing that the couple’s prenup is not valid because he didn’t have a lawyer present when they signed it. Messy!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING: 

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Mary J. Blige’s Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband Is Coming For All Her Money was originally published on globalgrind.com

divorce , drama , Kendu , Mary J Blige , prenup

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Sewer Manhole Cover
City Approves Gender-Neutral Language; Manholes are Now Maintenance…

Okay, here’s the “hole truth.” A city in California has banned gender-neutral language. Therefore, manholes will now be called “maintenance…
07.23.19
Miss Michigan Loses Crown Because of Racist Tweets

Organizers of the Miss World America pageant dismissed Michigan winner Kathy Zhu for what they called “offensive, insensitive and inappropriate”social…
07.23.19
Art Neville Of The Meters & The Neville…

Art Neville, the singer/keyboardist, and co-founder of legendary New Orleans funk kings The Meters and Neville Brothers has died. He was…
07.23.19
Suspected White Supremacist Caught Bloody Fade After Tossing…

A man suspected of being a white supremacist learned a valuable lesson in minding one’s own business, this after a…
07.23.19
Wig Wearing Man Robs Multiple Waffle Houses

A bizarre story out of Atlanta is going viral. Police are on the hunt for a man whose been seen…
07.23.19
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close