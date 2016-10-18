The drama is still going for Mary J. Blige and soon-to-be ex husband Kendu Issacs.

According to reports, Kendu, who also acted as Mary’s manager during their relationship, is demanding a six-figure check from her every month, while they hash out their divorce. Court documents filed by Issacs reveal that he’s requesting $129,319 per month.

His reason behind such a large number was that the singer was the breadwinner during their 12-year marriage and got him used to their lavish lifestyle. Kendu also says that Mary earned anywhere from $1.5 to $5.1 million over the last two years and she’s currently on tour with an album about to drop, while he has no income since she also fired him as her manager.

To add fuel to the fire, Kendu is also arguing that the couple’s prenup is not valid because he didn’t have a lawyer present when they signed it. Messy!

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Mary J. Blige’s Soon-To-Be Ex-Husband Is Coming For All Her Money was originally published on globalgrind.com