At least six people were killed this morning (November 1) after a school bus with no children on board crashed into a commuter bus in Southwest Baltimore on Frederick Avenue at Monastery Avenue.

The accident happened around 6:30 a.m., according to Fox 45. Baltimore police spokesman T.J. Smith confirmed the fatalities and details of the accident, where the school bus was “traveling east on Frederick Avenue when it struck a Ford Mustang, hit a pillar at a cemetery, continued east onto oncoming traffic and struck the MTA bus.”

"We can't speculate on the cause of this crash at this point" –@BaltimorePolice pic.twitter.com/Ls55oSNuYR — FOX Baltimore (@FOXBaltimore) November 1, 2016

A school bus aide, the Mustang driver and eight MTA bus passengers were injured and taken to the hospital. The school bus driver, along with five passengers on the MTA bus died.

Expect closures and delays on the 3800 block of Frederick.

SOURCE: Fox 45

6 Killed In MTA, School Bus Accident In Baltimore was originally published on wolbbaltimore.com