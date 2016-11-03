Watch: Beyoncé’s Performance Was The Best Thing To Ever Happen To The CMAs

Beyoncé defies all music genres, and her performance of “Daddy Lessons” at the Country Music Awards just goes to prove it.

The Queen took the stage with the Dixie Chicks to churn out the hit, a nod to her Texas roots, and the audience didn’t know what hit them:

Good luck to whomever has to follow that.

