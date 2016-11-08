CLOSE
Here’s Dave Chappelle Response To Reports That He’s Voting For Donald Trump

Dave Chappelle at Radio City Music Hall

Source: Kevin Mazur / Getty

Dave Chappelle wants everyone to put some respeck on his name.

Last week, ]a reporter from The Observer started a buzz that the legendary comedian was backing Donald Trump for the 2016 Elections — but Dave wants it to be clear that he’s NOT with him. TMZ caught up with funny man and asked him the questions that everyone wants to know: Is Dave Chappelle a Trump supporter?

Dave responded, “Jesus Christ. I’m not a Trump supporter. Unequivocally, no. Not gonna elaborate on it, just everybody vote, for whoever you want to vote for. But that’s not what I’m doing.”  Chappelle even called out The Observer — which posted the story about him supporting Trump, saying, “Just come see my show for yourself and not listen to conservative paper reviews.”

This isn’t the first time that Dave has made headlines this month. Just last week, it was announced that the legend would be making his Saturday Night Live debut on Nov. 12th. Hopefully he addresses the recent controversy in his opening bit.

Check out what else Dave Chappelle had to say in the clip above.

Source: TMZ|PHOTOCREDIT: Getty

Here’s Dave Chappelle Response To Reports That He’s Voting For Donald Trump was originally published on globalgrind.com

