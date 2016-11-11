It’s Already Getting Ugly: Look At The Racist Tweets Flooding Twitter

It comes as no surprise that due to Donald Trump‘s presidency, racist people are coming out of the woodwork to spew their bigoted hate.
Social media was on fire during this year’s presidential election, and when it was announced that Trump would ultimately take home the victory, Twitter erupted with “Make America Great Again” gloating and the racist remarks began to fly.
Check out these tweets as an example of what people of color are facing now that Trump is our President-elect:
Is this what the next four years has in store? Pray for America.
