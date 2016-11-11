It’s Already Getting Ugly: Look At The Racist Tweets Flooding Twitter

It comes as no surprise that due to Donald Trump‘s presidency, racist people are coming out of the woodwork to spew their bigoted hate.

Social media was on fire during this year’s presidential election, and when it was announced that Trump would ultimately take home the victory, Twitter erupted with “Make America Great Again” gloating and the racist remarks began to fly.

Check out these tweets as an example of what people of color are facing now that Trump is our President-elect:

As I'm stopped at a gas station this morning, a group of guys yell over: "Time to get out of this country, Apu!" Day 1. — M 🖇 (@ManikRathee) November 9, 2016

Not even 24 hours yet. My friend's sister, who is Muslim, had a knife pulled on her by a Trump supporter while on the bus by UIUC campus. — Sarah A. Harvard (@amyharvard_) November 9, 2016

#DonaldTrump won the election & white people already don't know how to act

This white boy told me I'm a Nigger and should be pickin cotton. pic.twitter.com/aPgRr7Zryo — Jaae (@Jaaezus) November 9, 2016

3 of my muslims friends, whom i've never seen without a hijab before, came to school without them today, because they were afraid. — claude (@claudiafavelaa) November 9, 2016

Is this what the next four years has in store? Pray for America.

