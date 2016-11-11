CLOSE
Yep, Donald Trump Already Started Whining On Twitter

Let the madness ensue.

Donald Trump Holds Campaign Town Hall In Iowa

Source: Scott Olson / Getty

It didn’t take long for Donald Trump to get back to his pre-Presidential-elect ways.

The controversial businessman took to Twitter to talk about his time visiting the White House and the Obamas on Thursday. He tweeted:

But of course, it wouldn’t be a Trump tweet if he didn’t wail against the media. He also addressed the widespread group of anti-Trump protesters, claiming the media incited them:

Very unfair? How will he handle “very unfair” when he deals with international leaders who won’t give a damn about being fair to his feelings? However, on Friday, Trump tweeted his praise for the protesters and their passion for the country:

The 2016 presidential election was unprecedented in so many ways – including marking the first time a President-elect took to Twitter to whine or complain about what’s going on in the country.

