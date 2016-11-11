It didn’t take long for Donald Trump to get back to his pre-Presidential-elect ways.

The controversial businessman took to Twitter to talk about his time visiting the White House and the Obamas on Thursday. He tweeted:

A fantastic day in D.C. Met with President Obama for first time. Really good meeting, great chemistry. Melania liked Mrs. O a lot! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016

But of course, it wouldn’t be a Trump tweet if he didn’t wail against the media. He also addressed the widespread group of anti-Trump protesters, claiming the media incited them:

Just had a very open and successful presidential election. Now professional protesters, incited by the media, are protesting. Very unfair! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016

Very unfair? How will he handle “very unfair” when he deals with international leaders who won’t give a damn about being fair to his feelings? However, on Friday, Trump tweeted his praise for the protesters and their passion for the country:

Love the fact that the small groups of protesters last night have passion for our great country. We will all come together and be proud! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 11, 2016

The 2016 presidential election was unprecedented in so many ways – including marking the first time a President-elect took to Twitter to whine or complain about what’s going on in the country.

Yep, Donald Trump Already Started Whining On Twitter was originally published on globalgrind.com