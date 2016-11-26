Florence Henderson, ‘The Brady Bunch’ Mom, Passes Away On Thanksgiving Day

2016 has claimed another piece of our childhood as Florence Henderson, best known for her role as Carol Brady on “The Brady Bunch” passed away on Thanksgiving Day. She was 82.

Source: Bettmann / Getty

The Henderson family released the following statement:

We are heartbroken to announce the passing of our dear mother Florence Henderson from Heart Failure.

On this day of thanks, our beloved mother was surrounded by her devoted children and dearest friends. We thank all of her fans for their many years of love and ask that we be allowed to grieve in private.

Florence is survived by 4 children and 5 grandchildren.

Rest in grace…

