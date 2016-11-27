New Music On The Way From Mariah Carey, Jazmine Sullivan And Lloyd

This may have been a horrible year for politics, but musically, we were blessed. Kendrick Lamar, Beyonce, Solange Knowles, Drake, Rihanna and even more artists released classic albums that we’re still banging today.

And it looks like we can look forward to great music in 2017. This weekend three artists revealed that their working on new projects: Mariah Carey, Jazmine Sullivan and Lloyd.

@MariahCarey great convo yesterday! Hopefully we can get in the studio SOON. Good luck to you and @JussieSmollett on your Hawaii shows! — R. Kelly (@rkelly) November 26, 2016

The news about Mariah’s album came from the Pied Piper himself, R.Kelly. On Twitter he said, “@MariahCarey great convo yesterday.” Adding, “Hopefully we can get in the studio SOON. Good luck to you and @JussieSmollett on your Hawaii shows!” The shows with Jussie he’s referring to are her limited appearance The Sweet Sweet Fantasy Tour with Jussie Smollett for Hawaii residents and military only— with a portion of sales going to the Rick Bartalini Presents Never Surrender Foundation for at risk LGBT youth.

Not sure how we feel about Mariah working R.Kelz… but it’s good to know she’s releasing new music, especially with breakup music being the most soulful.

Think I'm ready to write another album — Jazmine Sullivan (@jsullivanmusic) November 26, 2016

Next up is Jazmine who trolled fans on Twitter Saturday afternoon. “Think I’m ready to write another album,” she simply said. Her last album, Reality Show was released in 2015 and made it to No.1 on Billboard’s R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. Fans instantly encouraged her to get in the studio for a new one.

And last but not least, Lloyd shared the cover for his upcoming album TRU. “This photo means a lot to me,” he said on Instagram. “It’s not about exploiting myself, as many would like to believe. Yet, it is about accepting myself for how I am. Letting go of all the fears, inhibitions, and insecurities that exist inside of me sometimes. Embracing the fact that my “flaws” are only projected onto me by others, but never existent inside of my own mind, because there are no perfect people out here in this world. And it’s about eliminating the gimmicks, the magic tricks, the stage antics.”

Adding, “No auto tune when I record. No Photoshop when I’m photographed. No pretending I’m something I’m not. I can accept what I have instead of longing for what I wish I did, and I know that even though that may not be good enough for everybody, somebody will love me more for it.”

Aside from clearly spending time in the gym, Lloyd also earned his GED from the state of Georgia.

