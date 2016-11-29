Larry Wilmore Signs Multiyear Deal With ABC Studios

Larry Wilmore landed on his feet three months after Comedy Central Canceled The Nightly Show. ABC Studios announced Monday that it signed a multiyear overall deal with the comedian, according to the Hollywood Reporter.
“I’m excited beyond words to be back at ABC and look forward to this creative partnership,” Wilmore said in a statement. “Disney took a chance on me as a young writer years ago and so I’m thrilled to return to the Mouse House. I hope my room still looks the same.”
In his new role, Wilmore will develop project for himself and oversee others, as well as scout new talent for the network.
Wilmore has a long history with ABC Studios, where he helped develop Black-ish before leaving for Comedy Central.
His stint at Comedy Central ended because of poor rating. Viewership plunged an average of 992,000 within The Nightly Show’s first year, and fell further by 2016. But that’s all in the rearview mirror.
ABC Studios president Patrick Moran said in a statement that the network is “thrilled” that Wilmore is returning.
Moran added: “We worked closely with Larry while we were developing Black-ish and are looking forward to what’s coming next from this incredibly talented writer-producer.”
SOURCE: Hollywood Reporter
