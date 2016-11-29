CLOSE
National
HomeNational

Police Officer Kills Rampaging Suspect On Ohio State University Campus

Authorities are investigating whether the assault, which injured 11, was a terrorist attack.

Leave a comment

Law enforcement officials say a Somali-born Ohio State University student drove a car into pedestrians on the campus Monday and then attacked them with a knife, injuring 11 people before a police officer fatally shot him, CNN reports.

Ohio State Police Chief Craig Stone said Abdul Razak Ali Artan, 18, drove a car over a curb and struck several people. He then got out the vehicle and continued his attack with a butcher knife. Officer Alan Horujko arrived at the scene shortly and shot Artan dead when the assailant refused to drop his weapon.

According to NBC News, Artan posted a rant on Facebook, saying he reached a “boiling point,” referenced “lone wolf attacks,” and cited extremist cleric Anwar al-Awlaki. NBC said it was posted shortly before he went on the rampage.

CBS News reported that Artan arrived in the United States in 2014 with six family members. They had fled Somalia and lived seven years in a refugee camp in Pakistan.

He transferred this year to OSU from Columbus State Community College. In August, Artan complained in an interview with the campus newspaper, The Lantern, about negative portrayals of Muslims in media reports, according to CBS.

Artan told The Lantern that he was afraid of what someone might do to him if he’s seen praying openly.

Artan posted this Facebook message, via NBC:

“America! Stop interfering with other countries, especially Muslim Ummah [community]. We are not weak. We are not weak, remember that.”

Still, authorities are on ready to call this a terrorist attack. CNN said law enforcement officials are searching Artan’s social media footprint before drawing that conclusion.

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

SOURCE: CNN, NBC News, CBS News

SEE ALSO:

President Obama: Politics Make It Easier For Terrorists To Buy Weapons

Dear Mainstream Media, Stop Painting Blacks As Terrorists When We Are Being Terrorized

Police Officer Kills Rampaging Suspect On Ohio State University Campus was originally published on newsone.com

Abdul Razak Ali Artan , Ohio State University , Somali Americans , terrorist attack

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close