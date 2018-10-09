Is buying holiday gifts for your loved ones leaving you broke? Between Black Friday, Small Business Saturday, Cyber Monday and the newly formulated Giving Tuesday, your funds may be a little depleted. After all, retailers are making it easier and easier for you to empty your wallets.

Roland Martin on NewsOne Now to share a few tips to help you budget your holiday shopping and not generate a mountain of debt. Thankfully, America’s Wealth Coach Deborah Owens joinedon NewsOne Now to share a few tips to help you budget your holiday shopping and not generate a mountain of debt.

To help keep you from going broke and save you a little time while shopping, Owens detailed a list of apps that can help you survive the holiday shopping season.

amazon.com. Amazon App: Scan barcodes of items to see if they’re cheaper on

Retail Me Not App: Search by store to receive coupons or turn your phone’s location services on to have the app ping when you’re near a store with deals.

Target Cartwheel: Scan barcodes to find coupons on store items.

QuickScan: Scan a barcode of a potential gift to find out if anywhere in your area is selling it cheaper.

To accompany all of the easy shopping options, Owens suggested viewers develop a spending plan “so you don’t get out of hand.”

She also said, “Just because you can doesn’t mean you should” and reminded everyone, “You can go broke buying stuff on sale.”

Roland Martin explained viewers should set an “individual limit” for which no one gets a gift over a certain amount and you only purchase items for a small group of individuals.

Watch Roland Martin, America’s Wealth Coach Deborah Owens, and the NewsOne Now panel discuss how not to go broke this holiday season in the video clip above.

PHOTO CREDIT: Getty

Watch NewsOne Now with Roland Martin, in its new time slot on TV One.

SEE ALSO:

Black Vet Moves After Racist Threats Over Uproar About Chili’s Meal

WealthU: Tips For Financial Survival During The Holiday Season was originally published on newsone.com

Also On Magic 95.9: