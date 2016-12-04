CueTheWhiteTears: Racists Have Utter Meltdown Over Mall of America’s First Black Santa

Mall of America welcomes its first black Santa https://t.co/TJ90SkBADn pic.twitter.com/14gkI2Yy15 — Star Tribune (@StarTribune) December 1, 2016

While many applauded the Mall of America for hiring its first Black Santa in its 24-year-history, as expected, salty white tears were shed all over the Internet for the blackening of the iconic holiday legend.

Folks were so appalled by the mall tapping Larry Jefferson-Gamble to serve as Santa for a mere four days that the Minneapolis Star-Tribune had to turn off the comments section in an earlier report about Gamble’s hiring.

Looks like we had to turn comments off on story about Mall of America's first black Santa. Merry Christmas everyone!https://t.co/BQVm24DH6y — Scott Gillespie (@stribgillespie) December 2, 2016

But the misplaced anger didn’t stop with the Minneapolis Star-Tribune’s article—it bubbled over onto Twitter and other forms of social media.

Raw Story recently collected some of the worst of the worst tweets that included folks screaming that “SANTA IS WHITE,” that the very idea of reimagining of Santa as Black is in fact “racist” and that this is all some leftist conspiracy. A boycott of the mall has even been called.

Yeah—they really tried it.

As HelloBeautiful previously reported, Jefferson-Gamble said that he just “[enjoys] making people smile and be happy. During the holidays, people go through a lot.”

He added that he understands what his very presence means to children of color.

“Just Saturday, I was doing an event, and one child said, ‘Santa, you’re brown,’” he recently recalled on CBS Minnesota. “And I said, ‘Yes, I am, but Santa comes in many different colors.’ He said, ‘Oh,’ so I gave him a candy cane, he ran off with other kids.”

“It gives them something to identity with,” Jefferson-Gambler says, “but Santa is still just Santa…kids love Santa no matter what color you are.”

Seriously, how you cannot just love this man!

Thankfully, there was a backlash to the backlash brilliantly played out on Twitter:

Watching people meltdown over a Black Santa in the Mall of America. "Santa is white!" Well, in our internment camp he was Asian. So there. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) December 3, 2016

Conservatives: liberals are so easily offended

Mall of America: *has a black guy play santa*

Conservatives: pic.twitter.com/jMFPcLmbab — steph worry (@alecsuriously) December 4, 2016

Conservatives love 2 call us liberal snowflakes & mock safe spaces but lose sleep over black Santa & a Starbucks cup. Who is #triggered now? — tess (@that1mum) December 4, 2016

People are freaking out over #MallofAmerica's #BlackSanta…Because the skin tone of a fictitious character is what's important in life. 😑 pic.twitter.com/iZ8sAr8WPG — Nichole (Nikki) (@SkepticNikki) December 4, 2016

@CNN Say nothing about white people posing as Mexicans, Asians, Blacks, Native Americans, & even Egyptians; but 1-Black Santa is world news. — Ricklenn (@Riclenn) December 2, 2016

Kid looks like he just realized he can't get any presents delivered from Black Santa cause his dad doesn't let "coloreds" into the house. pic.twitter.com/ZFsfLFotiX — Ol' QWERTY Bastard (@TheDiLLon1) December 3, 2016

santa can't be black but our president can be orange? ok… — jas (@avocadomami_) December 4, 2016

The same people who are mad about a black Santa at the #MoA are also against safe spaces, being offended, and claim they don't see race. — Stephen (@stephen_coss) December 4, 2016

Toni lahren: "I don't see color" *mall has black santa* Tomi: pic.twitter.com/Ivo9ZOHTDR — jolly girl (@haileyearlene) December 4, 2016

White people calling a black mall santa an example of cultural appropriation is just….. pic.twitter.com/g0n9IwLCpV — Anxious Dolphin (@BitchPuddingO_o) December 4, 2016

In the end, this Tweet perfectly sums this entire fake controversy:

Santa not even real. Why you so pressed? https://t.co/YtbLpFCceW — Black Privilege (@infinite_dom) December 4, 2016

#CueTheWhiteTears: Racists Have Utter Meltdown Over Mall of America’s First Black Santa was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Kellee Terrell Posted December 4, 2016

