CLOSE
National
HomeNational

#CueTheWhiteTears: Racists Have Utter Meltdown Over Mall of America’s First Black Santa

Everyone saw this fake outrage and hatred coming. That train is never late.

Leave a comment

While many applauded the Mall of America for hiring its first Black Santa in its 24-year-history, as expected, salty white tears were shed all over the Internet for the blackening of the iconic holiday legend.

Folks were so appalled by the mall tapping Larry Jefferson-Gamble to serve as Santa for a mere four days that the Minneapolis Star-Tribune had to turn off the comments section in an earlier report about Gamble’s hiring.

Looks like we had to turn comments off on story about Mall of America’s first black Santa. Merry Christmas everyone!” Scott Gillespie wrote.

But the misplaced anger didn’t stop with the Minneapolis Star-Tribune’s article—it bubbled over onto Twitter and other forms of social media.

Raw Story recently collected some of the worst of the worst tweets that included folks screaming that “SANTA IS WHITE,” that the very idea of reimagining of Santa as Black is in fact “racist” and that this is all some leftist conspiracy.  A boycott of the mall has even been called.

Yeah—they really tried it.

As HelloBeautiful previously reported, Jefferson-Gamble said that he just “[enjoys] making people smile and be happy. During the holidays, people go through a lot.”

He added that he understands what his very presence means to children of color.

Just Saturday, I was doing an event, and one child said, ‘Santa, you’re brown,’” he recently recalled on CBS Minnesota. “And I said, ‘Yes, I am, but Santa comes in many different colors.’ He said, ‘Oh,’ so I gave him a candy cane, he ran off with other kids.”

It gives them something to identity with,” Jefferson-Gambler says, “but Santa is still just Santa…kids love Santa no matter what color you are.

Seriously, how you cannot just love this man!

Thankfully, there was a backlash to the backlash brilliantly played out on Twitter:

 

In the end, this Tweet perfectly sums this entire fake controversy:

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

 

#CueTheWhiteTears: Racists Have Utter Meltdown Over Mall of America’s First Black Santa was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Black Santa , Mall Of America , racism

Also On Magic 95.9:
comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close