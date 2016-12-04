Kelly Rowland Debuts Book On Motherhood And Raising A Titan

Believe it or not, it’s been two years since Kelly Rowland had her son, Titan Jewell Witherspoon. The singer welcomed her first child with husband, Tim Witherspoon in Nov 2014, a month before her mother passed away.

Since then, she’s embraced motherhood in the most humble way and has been more open about her personal life.

“There’s so many ways [motherhood] has changed my life but one significant change is just what’s important,” she told Essence for her April cover shoot. “The things that are important. Love, genuine love family just, just the realness of that and how pure he is. Just so amazing. All he has to do is smile for me and my world is wonderful. It, it starts my day. I, actually, look forward to it every morning.”

Adding, “My road to my happiness hasn’t been an easy one. It hasn’t been peachy all the time, but I am so, so happy.”

Carrying on the theme of happy, the 35-year-old more recently debuted her book on motherhood called “Whoa, Baby!”. As described on the pre-order page, Rowland wrote the book with her ob-gyn, Dr. Tristan Emily Bickman “to cover everything a first-time mom needs to know: the gross physical stuff, the hormonal and emotional stuff, and the just plain weird stuff.”

While we’re always leery about taking parenting advice from wealthy celebrities with plenty of assistance, there are some things about motherhood that every woman can relate to— hopefully they’re addressed here.

