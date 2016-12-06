CLOSE
Misty J
HomeMisty J

RECALL: On 2 MILLION Pounds Of Chicken!!

Leave a comment
Chef Curry: Every Time Ayesha Curry Was The Ultimate IG Foodie
0 photos
National Steak and Poultry is recalling nearly two million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products! That’s a LOT of chicken. The company is based in Oklahoma, they say the chicken might be undercooked and contain bacterial pathogens. The chicken was produced from August 20th to November 30th. Several chicken products are subject to the recall including:

**5 pound bags of Hormel Natural Choice Fully Cooked Roasted Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat Natural Smoke Flavor Added

**OK Fully Cooked, Diced, Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast Meat with Rib Meat

The products were distributed nationwide. A full list is available on the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

Follow me on Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter: MistyJRadio

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews:

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

source: 24/7 newssource

RECALL: On 2 MILLION Pounds Of Chicken!! was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com

Chicken , food , jordan , misty , Misty Jordan , Recall

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close