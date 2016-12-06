National Steak and Poultry is recalling nearly two million pounds of ready-to-eat chicken products! That’s a LOT of chicken. The company is based in Oklahoma, they say the chicken might be undercooked and contain bacterial pathogens. The chicken was produced from August 20th to November 30th. Several chicken products are subject to the recall including:

**5 pound bags of Hormel Natural Choice Fully Cooked Roasted Chicken Breast Strips with Rib Meat Natural Smoke Flavor Added

**OK Fully Cooked, Diced, Grilled Boneless Chicken Breast Meat with Rib Meat

The products were distributed nationwide. A full list is available on the USDA’s Food Safety and Inspection Service website.

Follow me on Snapchat, Instagram, and Twitter: MistyJRadio

Want news at your fingertips? Text “MAGIC” to 23845 to join our text club!

ALSO TRENDING:

The Latest Music, Celebrities and Interviews: Follow @magicbaltimore

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

source: 24/7 newssource

RECALL: On 2 MILLION Pounds Of Chicken!! was originally published on Mycolumbusmagic.com