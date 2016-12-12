It’s been #BlackGirlMagic all across TV and Film in 2016 and some of them are being acknowledge during this awards season. The 2017 Golden Globe nominations have been released this morning and a congratulations go out to Insecure star Issa Rae on her nod for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy for her role in her HBO TV Series “(Insecure“! Issa joins a start-studded list which includes Tracee Ellis Ross (Black’ish), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and others in the category.

The Donald Glover-FX series “Atlanta” secured a nomination for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy along with “Black’ish,” “Veep,” “Mozart In The Jungle” and “Transparent.” Glover was also nominated for Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy along with Anthony Anderson (Black’ish).

Actor Mahershala Ali continues his big 2017, nominated for Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his role in the indy film “Moonlight.”

You can see more of the nominations for the 2017 Golden Globes, watch as Don Cheadle, Laura Dern and Anna Kendrick will announce the nominees below.”

[Watch] Issa Rae, Atlanta, Black’ish Among 2017 Golden Globes Nominees was originally published on Mymajicdc.com