CLOSE
National
HomeNational

[Watch] Issa Rae, Atlanta, Black’ish Among 2017 Golden Globes Nominees

Leave a comment
Premiere Of HBO's 'Insecure' - Arrivals

Source: Jason LaVeris / Getty

It’s been #BlackGirlMagic all across TV and Film in 2016 and some of them are being acknowledge during this awards season. The 2017 Golden Globe nominations have been released this morning and a congratulations go out to Insecure star Issa Rae on her nod for Best Actress in a TV Musical or Comedy for her role in her HBO TV Series “(Insecure! Issa joins a start-studded list which includes Tracee Ellis Ross (Black’ish), Gina Rodriguez (Jane the Virgin) and others in the category.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

The Donald Glover-FX series “Atlanta” secured a nomination for Best Television Series, Musical or Comedy along with  “Black’ish,” “Veep,” “Mozart In The Jungle” and “Transparent.” Glover was also nominated for Best Performance By an Actor in a Television Series, Musical, or Comedy along with Anthony Anderson (Black’ish).

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Actor Mahershala Ali continues his big 2017, nominated for Best Performance By an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Motion Picture for his role in the indy film “Moonlight.”

 

You can see more of the nominations for the 2017 Golden Globes, watch as Don Cheadle, Laura Dern and Anna Kendrick will announce the nominees below.”

Related: Issa Rae Heralded As “Fall’s Breakout TV Actress” Ahead Of ‘Insecure’ Premiere

 

Ten Of The Best Internet Reactions To HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Finale

4 photos Launch gallery

Ten Of The Best Internet Reactions To HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Finale

Continue reading Ten Of The Best Internet Reactions To HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Finale

Ten Of The Best Internet Reactions To HBO’s ‘Insecure’ Finale

The HBO hit series Insecure has finally ended its groundbreaking first season, and fans are going to miss it dearly. In the season finale of the series, things took a turn for Issa, who rushed home only to find that her boyfriend Lawrence had taken all of his clothes from the apartment and spent the night with another woman. Most men rejoiced, while the women wept for their girl Issa. Check out the best social media reactions to the finale episode of Insecure.

 

[Watch] Issa Rae, Atlanta, Black’ish Among 2017 Golden Globes Nominees was originally published on Mymajicdc.com

Anna Kendrick , Anthony Anderson , blackish , Don Cheadle , donald glover , Issa Rae , Laura Dern , Mahershala Ali , Tracee Elliss Ross

comments – add yours
Videos
Latest
Nike Apologizes To Black Family Who Say They…

A Black family says they were racially profiled and accused of stealing from a Nike store in Santa Monica, Calif.…
07.22.19
Pharma Dweeb Martin Shkreli Loses Conviction Appeal

Martin Shkreli, also known as the “Pharma Bro,” lost his conviction appeal case to gain early release. The former pharmaceutical…
07.22.19
Tyreek Hill Avoids Suspension In Abuse Investigation, NFL…

The NFL, also known as the “can’t get right” of professional sports leagues, has come to a decision in Tyreek…
07.22.19
Chicago Police Fire 4 Cops Over Alleged Laquan…

The family of Laquan McDonald saw justice move positively once more in their direction, this after it was announced four…
07.22.19
Eddie Murphy Says Sammy Davis Jr, Revealed He…

Sammy Davis Jr, told Eddie Murphy he worshipped the devil.
07.19.19
Morehouse Employee Placed On Leave After Several Students…

Morehouse College administrators placed an employee on unpaid administrative leave after students voiced several instances of sexual assault.
07.19.19
Newborn Dies After Grandfather Gives Him Taste Of…

A 1-month-old in China reportedly died after consuming alcohol his grandfather gave him at a party as a dare.
07.19.19
Man Asked To Resign After Emailing Tupac Lyrics…

The director of Iowa’s social services agency is a huge fan of Tupac Shakur, which ultimately ended up costing him…
07.18.19
Arrest Made In Murder Of African-American Museum Founder…

Authorities have made an arrest in the shocking death of Sadie Roberts-Joseph, 75, a beloved activist and the founder of…
07.18.19
Dwight Howard Says He Feel ‘Free’ After Rumors…

The NBA player has spoken out for the first time about rumors surrounding his sexual orientation.
07.17.19
×
Don't show this to me again
Not now
Close