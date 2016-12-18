Blac Chyna Leaves Rob Kardashian After Cheating Allegations And Instagram Hack

It was almost a year ago when Blac Chyna, 28 and Rob Kardashian, 29 got together, making reality star-news gold.

They started dating in January, got engaged in April, pregnant in May and just had their baby, Dream Kardashian, a month ago. So much happened in a year. And while they were in “bliss” many of us were watching a tragedy ready to happen considering both of their troublesome backgrounds.

On Saturday (Dec 17) evening, trouble hit.

According to social media’s timeline, Chyna and Rob got into an argument over information he found in her phone. As previously reported, looking through her phone is something he’s done before in his attempt to find out if she’s been cheating and/or pacify his insecurities. Nonetheless, he looked and found a conversation in which Chyna allegedly told a friend that she planned on leaving him after a year.

Coincidently, after Rob found these texts, her phone was hacked with the culprit revealing messages between Chyna and Jaden Smith, Young Thug and her attorney.

Soon after the hack, Chyna let fans know she’d be on her new Instagram account to clear her name, all the while packing up her and her children’s belongings from the home she shared with Rob. Fast forward to this morning and Rob shared video of everything Chyna took, his upset at losing his fiancee and new baby, and betrayal from the information he found.

“I thought this was going to be the best year of my life… had a beautiful baby Dream and haven’t spent Christmas with family in years and I just can’t believe she really hurt me this way,” Rob captioned the video of his empty home.

Adding, “She knows how to hurt me and I loved her so hard like I’m supposed to. Like any man is supposed to love their wife. Chyna knew exactly what she was doing to get me. I can’t believe she did this to me. And this isn’t for some ratings, this is my real life so please understand I’m just being open right now. Cuz if it was for ratings I wouldn’t explain all this here. And with Chyna’s messages and her leaving with everything and the baby I am broken. I go 1000 percent for my girl. I am so confused how a man who gives and loves everything about a woman is the one left alone.”

In responce to Rob and the accusations of being an opportunist flying her way, Chyna responded:

“I’M DONE! This entire year I have done nothing but help Rob! It’s so SAD & PATHETIC how low he’d stoop to cover up HIS PERSONAL ISSUES! Rob is mentally ill & refuses to seek help! He self medicates which makes it worse. I have done nothing but help & loved him from the beginning! It’s Chy here I got my own!!! I was doing swell before I got with him! I got him out of khloe’s house, helped him lose all that fucking weight for him to do nothing & gain it all back! Rob asked for all of this! Rob begged me to have Dream! He stressed me out my ENTIRE PREGNANCY!!!

Accusing me of cheating, going crazy on me with massive text blast daily! being an absolute lunatic & then cover it up with gifts! I was verbally abused every other day. I was still there with nothing but high hopes for us! I had to beg him to cut his hair, To take his braces of, and To get more into his businesses! I shouldn’t have to tell any grown ass man shit! Not to mention Just brought him a brand new 2016 Range Rover!

I PUT MY PRIDE ASIDE & I GAVE UP MY HOUSE TO MOVE INTO KYLIE’S HOUSE WITH HIM TO BE WITH A MAN!! We weren’t together in that house 2 whole weeks before he starting calling me all types of bitches & hoes! AND I NEVER NOT ONCE CHEATED ON ROB! EVER! I gave him the passcode to my phone I have nothing to hide.He refuses to do anything! Eat healthy, work out, work, anything positive, he does nothing! Those Messages OLD AF! He only did this because when he went through my phone he couldn’t find anything to be mad about!

He’s on snapchat acting hurt but he’s yet to come see Dream yet! He knows where we are! Honestly it’s only so much a person can take. Everyone has tried to help Rob. I’ve gone beyond to help & so has his family! He’s been diagnosed and clinically depressed for 4yrs. I’m done with the situation until he gets help. I have no longer have time to feed into Robert’s shenanigans I have 2 children & myself to fend for. What hurts the most is watching him do this to me knowing my last situation and promising to never put me through it. Especially after our child is only 1 month. I hope he gets the medical help he needs.”

Without putting our two cents in about knowing who someone is when they blatantly tell you, not quantifying possessions as emotional support and having substantial relationships off social media, we will say this: A child is involved, so we hope these two get it together.

At this point, it’s no longer about them and all their issues, it’s about both the children involved in this mess. Hopefully, that comes to the forefront of their minds before the holiday.

RELATED STORIES:

Blac Chyna, Rob Kardashian Welcome Baby Girl, And Her Name Is…

Rob Kardashian Under Investigation For Allegedly Threatening Pilot Jones Over Blac Chyna Rumors

Rob Kardashian Apologizes For Being A Hothead, Sharing Kylie’s Phone Number

Blac Chyna Leaves Rob Kardashian After Cheating Allegations And Instagram Hack was originally published on hellobeautiful.com

Danielle Clark Posted December 18, 2016

Also On Magic 95.9: